Applied Manufacturing Technologies (AMT) today announced the opening of a second manufacturing facility near the company’s Orion, Michigan headquarters. The new modern facility is designed to empower collaboration and industry innovations for the company’s industrial automation and robotic solutions.

“Thanks to a year of unprecedented growth, AMT has had the opportunity to invest in our future by nearly doubling our production area,” said Michael Jacobs, founder and CEO of Applied Manufacturing Technologies. “We have thoughtfully designed the new facility at 250 Kay Industrial Drive to complement the existing production capabilities at our headquarters, allowing us to better meet the needs of our clients.”

The new facility, located at 250 Kay Industrial Drive in Orion, Michigan is across the street from the company’s headquarters at 219 Kay Industrial Drive. This expansion nearly doubles production square footage, bringing the total for both facilities to over 51,000 square feet. The state-of-the-art facility is fully conditioned and fire-suppressed, offers 23 feet of vertical clearance, high-quality electrical utilities, sustainable LED lighting, and boasts a five-ton overhead crane.

A FANUC Authorized System Integrator and three-time winner of the FANUC Sales Growth Award, Applied Manufacturing Technologies offers full-service systems integration, specializing in end-of-line solutions, complex material handling systems, and engineering support such as turnkey industrial controls, robotic programming, and automation consulting. Bringing together best-in-class technologies and custom automation, AMT provides high-quality, cost-effective automation solutions. The company’s solutions have benefited manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, medical, alternative energy, fabricated metal, industrial machinery, rubber and plastics, food and beverage, and many other industries.