The health-and-wellness company has launched a line of baked plant-based snack bars.

Smart for Life, a company specializing in the manufacture and making of nutritional foods and supplements, has introduced its Greens First protein bars. The products are made with the company’s Greens First PRO protein power.

The protein bars are positioned as premium nutrition snack products. The Greens First PRO protein powder at the center of the recipes contain nutrients intrinsic to fruits, vegetables and superfoods. Each bar features 15 g of protein, with high fiber but low sugar content; they also contain antioxidants and collagen.

The current flavors include Mint Chocolate Chip and Double Chocolate. Additional flavors are expected to join the line-up after feedback from the initial launch.

“We are thrilled to launch this innovative line of Greens First protein bars, based on the success of our PRO line of products,” states Darren Minton, Smart for Life CEO. “Each of our bars has over 15 g of protein and nutrients to power your day, along with a combination of ingredients that are engineered to provide a great texture and taste. We are looking forward to sharing them with our dedicated customers.”

According to the company, the Greens First bars address energy and performance. They contain certified organic fruits, vegetables, and barley grass, which are first juiced, then spray dried at low temperatures, a move designed to leave important nutrients and live enzymes intact. The bars are formulated to be clean and energizing, with no sucralose, no preservatives, and non-GMO.

“Now that we are part of the Smart for Life family, we are pleased to launch these Greens First protein bars, which combine the benefits of our PRO products that are made easy to digest for quick absorption and assimilation of all the nutrients, in a nutritious bar format,” states Ryan Benson, CEO of the Smart for Life subsidiary Ceautamed Worldwide. “This complements our traditional powdered drink format that we have distributed over the past 20 years and gives our loyal customers another way to enjoy our products on the run.”

The Greens First PRO Products reportedly contain 54 different superfoods to connect with consumers looking for whole-food. According to the manufacturer, the products are created to help support and alkalize the body’s pH balance, assist in the reduction of the inflammatory process, help quench major free radicals, and nourish the body with antioxidants and phytonutrients.

Greens First protein bars will be available in the first quarter of 2023.