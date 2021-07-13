Company: Food for Life Baking Co.

Website: www.foodforlife.com

Introduced: July 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99-$5.99

Product Snapshot: Food For Life Baking Co., makers of the Ezekiel 4:9 sprouted grain products, has announced the addition of three new low-sodium items to its product lineup: Ezekiel 4:9 Low Sodium Sprouted Flourless English Muffins, Ezekiel 4:9 Low Sodium Sprouted Flourless Crunchy Cereal, and Ezekiel 4:9 Low Sodium Sprouted Flourless Tortillas.

It is commonplace for packaged foods to rely on added sodium to achieve a desired flavor profile or to prolong shelf life, so it becomes quite easy to overconsume. According to the American Heart Association, more than 70 percent of the sodium Americans eat comes from packaged, prepared, and restaurant foods. Food For Life's new low-sodium products, however, contain no added sea salt. With 0mg sodium per serving, these convenient, whole grain options are ideal for a heart-healthy diet.

Like all Ezekiel 4:9 products, the new English muffins, cereal, and tortillas are certified organic, vegan, and free from preservatives, artificial colors, and flavors. They are flourless, instead made from a unique combination of freshly sprouted grains and legumes that provide a source of complete protein. Food For Life's unique sprouting process releases important enzymes which maximize nutritional content and promote better digestion. For Food For Life, this is essential to getting the most out of whole grains and to promoting overall health, vitality, and longevity.

"Our Ezekiel 4:9 Low Sodium Sprouted Whole Grain Bread is very popular with our customers, and we felt compelled to create more delicious and healthful low-sodium options," said Gary Torres, a Food for Life company principal. "We are thrilled to expand the line with three new products for those who cannot or prefer not to have added salt."

The Ezekiel 4:9 Low Sodium Sprouted Flourless English Muffins, Ezekiel 4:9 Low Sodium Sprouted Flourless Crunchy Cereal, and Ezekiel 4:9 Low Sodium Sprouted Flourless Tortillas are now available in the freezer section at natural food stores and better supermarkets across the U.S. SRP's are $3.99 for the tortillas, $4.99 for the English muffins, and $5.99 for the cereal.

For more information or for a list of where to buy, please visit FoodForLife.com.