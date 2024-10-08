Organic seaweed snack brand Gimme Seaweed announced the launch of a new Korean BBQ flavor of its roasted seaweed snacks. The product is currently available on Amazon and is rolling out in Whole Foods, Target, HEB, Sprouts, Meijer, and more starting at $1.98 for a 9 g pack and $6.98 for a 6-pack.

With this new flavor, Gimme aims to pay homage to South Korea, the birthplace of the brand’s Founder, Annie Chun, and the country where they grow their organic seaweed, says the brand. The new snack reportedly combines traditional flavors of Korean BBQ (garlic, pepper, soy sauce, and miso) and adds gochujang for a kick of heat.

Spicy snacks have become increasingly popular in recent years, and this was evident to Gimme with the success of their Chili Lime flavor that launched in 2022. And as Korean-inspired flavors have come to the forefront, gochujang has become a go-to sauce for chefs to add a hint of spice to their dishes, Gimme says. While traditional Korean BBQ is actually not heavy on the gochujang flavor, Chun wanted to do things a little differently and created this recipe intentionally to have a unique, spicy flair, she notes.

“In the same way Korean BBQ has become a staple meal representing Korean culture in America, Gimme has made the Korean side dish of seaweed a beloved snack staple here,” says Gimme Seaweed’s Co-Founder, Annie Chun. “With this new flavor we are bringing the two concepts together to celebrate the Korean culture through traditional foods, flavors, and ingredients.”

Korean BBQ is the ninth flavor in Gimme’s lineup of roasted seaweed snacks alongside Sea Salt & Avocado Oil, Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Teriyaki, White Cheddar, Sesame, Wasabi, and Chili Lime.