Registration opens for NAMA’s 2023 Spring Conference today. The event will be held in-person on April 22–25 at the Signia by Hilton at Bonnet Creek in Orlando, Florida.

Spring Conference is NAMA’s largest annual education conference. It is considered a “must-attend” event by both NAMA members and allied industry, with nearly 200 attendees and guests participating each year.

“From educational programming you won’t find anywhere else to unrivaled network opportunities, NAMA’s Spring Conference offers something for everyone involved in the milling value chain,” said NAMA President Jane DeMarchi. “We hope to see you in Florida to reconnect with both NAMA members and others in the industry!”

The program will include education sessions addressing a variety of topics of interest to wheat, corn, and oat millers, including the annual Soft Wheat Crop Report & Forecast and a presentation on the future of biotech wheat by Bioceres Crop Solutions. The event also provides attendees opportunities to network with industry colleagues during receptions and the annual golf tournament. New for 2023, NAMA will provide evening programming for children of attendees.

NAMA is excited to host members and guests at the Signia by Hilton Bonnet Creek. This newly renovated resort is an Official Walt Disney World Hotel and provides exceptional amenities, including the Waldorf Astoria Spa. The NAMA group rate is available to book until March 24.

Spring Conference registration requires a unique email address for each attendee or guest. Contact meetings@namamillers.org with any questions.