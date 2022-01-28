Registration is now open for NAMA’s 2022 Spring Conference. The event will be held in-person, April 9–12, 2022, at the Wild Dunes Resort in Isle of Palms, South Carolina.

Spring Conference is NAMA’s largest annual education conference. It is considered a “must-attend” event by both NAMA members and allied industry, with nearly 200 attendees and guests participating each year.

“If you’re involved in the milling value chain, we hope you will plan on joining us for educational opportunities and networking at NAMA’s upcoming Spring Conference,” said NAMA President Jane DeMarchi. “We’re looking forward to reconnecting with both NAMA members and others in the industry.”

The three-day program includes education sessions addressing a variety of topics of interest to wheat, corn, and oat millers, including the annual Soft Wheat Crop Report & Forecast. The program also provides attendees opportunities to network with industry colleagues during receptions and the annual golf tournament.

NAMA is excited to host members and guests at the Wild Dunes Resort. Located just outside of Charleston, this award-winning oceanfront resort offers something for everyone, including golf, tennis, spa, recreation programs, restaurants, and miles of pristine beach.

Spring Conference registration requires an unique email address for each attendee or guest. Hotel reservations are available online on the confirmation page after completing the event registration. Please contact meetings@namamillers.org with any questions.



