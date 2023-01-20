Hundreds and hundreds of new snack and bakery announcements cross the desks of Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery’s editorial team every year. While no official count happened of these innovations in 2022, it very well could be the year that producers sent us the most­­ (and the most interesting) new products, compared to the counts from prior years.

In a recent SF&WB video blog (“vlog”), Chief Editor Jenni Spinner and Senior Editor Liz Parker got together to discuss some of the highlights they pulled out from the pile of products that made their debut in 2022. The snack and bakery items that made the cut include big names and brands, bold new food startups, and several collaborations. The Spinner and Parker video chat is available here. For additional detail about the products discussed, check out the announcements from the SF&WB site below.