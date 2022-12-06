IHOP has announced the new IHOP Mini Pancake Cereal – Blueberry & Syrup, an innovation coming to shelves starting this month. The brand listened to guests and fans to create this collaboration with General Mills, partnering together to bring something from IHOP right to consumers' breakfast table.

This cereal will allow guests to enjoy crunchy, blueberry pancake flavor in every spoonful. Each cereal box is filled with pancake-shaped pieces with natural and artificial blueberry and syrup flavor.

“As a leader in breakfast and pancakes, IHOP tapped another breakfast hero, General Mills, to help bring the long-awaited collaboration to life,” said Kieran Donahue, chief marketing officer, IHOP. “After the viral moment in 2020, we knew guests had an appetite for an IHOP cereal. We helped create this iconic cereal in hopes that our guests would look forward to it any time of day.”

“At General Mills we make food the world loves by creating moments that taste good and bring joy to families everywhere,” said Brianna Menning, senior brand manager, cereal innovation at General Mills. “We are delighted to collaborate with IHOP and introduce the IHOP Mini Pancake Cereal to bring fun and flavor to fans across the country.”

The IHOP Mini Pancake Cereal is made with 13g of whole grains per serving (at least 48g recommended daily) and provides vitamins and minerals in every serving. The limited-edition cereal will begin appearing on shelves in late December and will be available at retailers nationwide in January 2023.

General Mills is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.