WHY? SNACKS, a wellness-focused CPG startup focused on creating low-carb, clean versions of childhood snacks, just launched its first product, Keto Grain-Free Cheese Crackers. The crackers are low-carb, keto-friendly, grain-free, gluten-free, contain no seed oils, have 8g of protein, and only 2g of net carbs.

This product marks WHY? SNACKS' first foray into the cracker category, with a twist on one of America’s most popular snacks, cheese crackers. Conventional and "better-for-you" crackers contain, on average, 15-20 carbs per serving, industrial seed oils, and processed grains.

“One of the most common comments we get is how incredibly similar it tastes to the cheese cracker we all grew up eating,” claims WHY? SNACKS Founder Evan Wyss. “Too many healthy and low carb foods simply don’t taste great. Our goal is to make snacks that taste as good as their non-natural and non-keto counterparts, or better, and I think we succeeded. Some of our biggest fans aren’t even on a low-carb diet.”

WHY? SNACKS began when founder, Evan Wyss, asked himself “why don’t any low-carb, grain-free snacks actually taste good?” Founded in 2022, WHY? SNACKS creates snacks with real food ingredients and without carbs, added sugars, processed grains, or industrial seed oils.