The American Pecan Promotion Board and Tony Boloney's have introduced the first-ever pecan pizza pie, an unexpected, sweet-meets-savory holiday treat.

This limited-edition offering is perfect for enjoying Thanksgiving Eve with everything consumers love about pizza and pecan pie, mashed together for heaping holiday flavor. Consumers can snag the pie exclusively on Goldbelly.com through Tony Boloney’s starting November 14, with daily restocks before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The pie features a sweet-meets-savory buttermilk pizza crust, a thick bourbon-infused tomato sauce, creamy mozzarella, and fennel-dusted pepperoni-flavored pecan halves, topped with a spicy balsamic pecan pie glaze.

“We know that the Pecan Pie is a staple for so many at the Thanksgiving table, but with the tremendous versatility of pecans we wanted to reimagine the traditional pie with a pizza-fied twist for a turn-key meal before the turkey," said Alexander Ott, American Pecan Promotional Board executive director.

Mike Hauke, founder and owner of Tony Boloney's Brands, said: "We are known for our out-of-the-box creations, and we’re thrilled to be bringing this ready-to-bake pizza meets pie mashup to the masses just in time for Thanksgiving. This plant-based pie is a delicious marriage of our savory classic pizza and the iconic pecan pie, heaping with holiday flavor.”