YumEarth has launched a Choco Yums Cake Bite Kit suitable for Valentine’s Day, class parties, or a baking experience with kids and friends.

The vegan treats are free from artificial dyes, gluten, and the top nine allergens (peanuts, wheat, tree nuts, milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, soy, and sesame). The Choco Yums Cake Bite Kit makes approximately 20 cake bites and comes with the cake and frosting mix, red sanding sugar, dark chocolate, white chocolate, YumEarth Choco Yums, and cupcake liners.

The instruction card provides all of the information consumers need to follow step by step. It outlines all the necessary ingredients (all dry ingredients are provided with the kit) and any kitchen tools they will need. This kit is sold exclusively on the YumEarth website for $39.99.