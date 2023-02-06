Partake Foods has debuted three new cookie and mini cookie products available exclusively at Target: Partake Marvel Avengers Crunchy Super Hero Sprinkle Mini Cookie Snack Packs, Partake Soft Baked Snickerdoodle Cookies, and Partake Soft Baked Lemon Cookies.

The Crunchy Super Hero Sprinkle Mini Cookies include Marvel's Avengers characters on every pouch and box, and each cookie is filled with red and blue sprinkles. Each box contains ten individually wrapped snack packs, which retail for $7.49.

“We are always looking for new ways to provide our consumers with fun snack time experiences, so we are excited to launch these new varieties exclusively at Target,” said Denise Woodard, founder & CEO of Partake Foods. “And what better way to kick off the year than to have Marvel join us in our mission to offer a selection of allergy-friendly foods for those with and without food restrictions, to make snack time more inclusive.”

Two other flavors will also launch, including Partake’s new Soft Baked Snickerdoodle cookies. Returning to Target after a successful seasonal run in spring 2022, Partake’s Soft Baked Lemon Cookies are back and here to stay. Each 5.5-oz. box contains approximately five servings and will retail for $5.49.

All Partake products are gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, and free of the top nine allergens. For more information on the new products, visit Partake’s website.