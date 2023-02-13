Sutter Foods is introducing a new brand of snackable walnuts: Unbound Snacks. Packing a punch with plant-based protein and omega 3 ALAs, the brand has a mission to show the world just how flavorful and nutritious walnuts should be. Unbound Snacks premium roasted California walnuts bring the goods with health benefits and five flavors—Chili Lime, Butter Toffee, Sea Salt & Pepper, Cinnamon, and Original.

Why walnuts? Beyond flavor, Unbound Snacks produces nutritional powerhouses that help fuel a busy lifestyle. A single serving provides an impressive array of fiber, potassium, magnesium, protein, essential fatty acids, immune-boosting minerals, and antioxidants to support energy, brain function, and heart health.

“Walnuts are the definition of smart snacking—it’s no coincidence they’re shaped like your brain,” says Anjali Bhatti, president of Sutter Foods. “With Unbound Snacks, we seized the opportunity to unlock the power of this superfood and turn them into an unforgettable, great-tasting snack. ‘Living life unbound’ means saying yes to everything that makes snacking a bigger, better, and more wholesomely awesome experience.”

Sutter Foods is a family-owned business with deep roots in the Sacramento Valley since the 1950s. The Bhatti family originally grew peaches and prunes before expanding into the world of California walnuts. Today, a third generation along with lifelong friends oversee the process soup-to-(literal)-nuts—from harvesting, hulling and drying to shelling, packing, and roasting.

Unbound Snacks walnut halves and pieces are seasoned and dry roasted in five flavors:

Chili Lime: Dusted with a punch of spice and citrus for just the right kick;

Butter Toffee: A perfect blend of sweet and salty to satisfy a snack craving;

Roasted Cinnamon: Sprinkled with the perfect cinnamon-to-sugar ratio we’re all looking for;

Sea Salt & Pepper: Tossed with sea salt and fresh black pepper to banish the blah;

Original: No frills, just premium roasted walnuts. They’re that good.

Unbound Snacks are now available online. To learn more about the company’s story, founders, and lineup of offerings, visit