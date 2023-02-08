Supreme Beef Jerky has launched new product packaging for its Halal beef jerky.

The brand offers a wide range of products made with 100% certified Halal beef which allows Muslims to try beef jerky for the first time. Flavors include Original Hickory, Jalapeno Garlic, Sweet and Spicy, Western Teriyaki, and BBQ Scorpion in new 2.5-ounce bags and retail-ready 10-pack cartons with headers cards. The suggested retail price is $7.99.

“We have worked so hard to make Halal-certified beef jerky. Why stop there? Presentation is everything. The Supreme ow marks our footprint in the retail space of meat snacks. Every customer can enjoy jerky that is professionally packaged," Founder and CEO, Amad Mehboob, said.

Supreme Beef Jerky products are available online for purchase at supremebeefjerky.com and fulfilled and shipped by Amazon on amazon.com.