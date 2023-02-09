Pirate's Booty has introduced Pirate's Booty Crunch Attack. The snack features Great-White Cheddar Crunchy Rice and Corn Puffs, featuring the white cheddar flavor Pirate's Booty is known for, now with a crunchier texture.

"We spent years researching and talking to kids and parents about what they want from a snack," said Mark Chu, senior director of marketing, Amplify Snack Brands. "That's why we are thrilled to offer a product that satisfies kids' requests for crunch as they get older and parents' requests for a better-for-you option that tastes great and kids love. We know many grown-up snackers who also love our Aged White Cheddar Rice and Corn Puffs and can't wait for Pirate's Booty fans of all ages to try this bold, crunchy take on the classic."

Pirate's Booty Crunch Attack! is available now at retailers for a suggested price of $7.49 per 8-ounce bag.