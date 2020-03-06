Company: Amplify Snack Brands

Introduced: March 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99-$6.49

Product Snapshot: Pirate's Booty knows that parents are always looking for ways to get their little mateys to eat more vegetables. That’s why they created a veggie stick that tastes great and is actually made with a ½ cup of vegetables in every serving! These light & crunchy Sea Salt Veggie Sticks are always baked to perfection (never fried!) making them the perfect addition to any school lunchbox, afternoon snack session or family adventure! Available in both 5oz (SRP: $2.99) and 12oz Family Size bags (SRP: $6.49).

Pirate’s Booty Veggie & Fruit Sticks is another recent innovation from Amplify Snack Brands. Unlike other products in the veggie sticks space, Pirate’s Booty Sticks are always baked, never fried.

“Many brands use fried potato starch to make their veggie sticks and then color them with veggie powders, but Pirate’s Booty Veggie Sticks are baked with actual vegetables including corn, navy beans, potatoes, lentils, beets, spinach, and kale,” said Danielle Merket, brand manager, Pirate’s Booty. “As a brand that prides itself on providing healthier, filling snack alternatives, our veggie and fruit sticks certainly embody this commitment. We’re glad kids love them as much as we do.”