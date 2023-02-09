Introducing Cheddies, the first-of-its-kind cheese-based snacking cracker made from 100% fresh cheddar cheese. Cheddies enters the $23.7B salty snack market with a super crispy, flavor-forward, mess-free cracker, made with only seven ingredients and offering six grams of protein. Unlike most cheese crackers on the market which use highly processed powder cheese, Cheddies uses its own proprietary cheddar cheese recipe, sourced fresh from regenerative farms.

Cheddies was founded by Texas-based brothers Francisco and Tomas Pergola who were looking for a healthy but delicious alternative to the highly processed cheese-based snacks they grew up eating. While still in college, they started their work to create a sustainably sourced cheese cracker with the savory flavor and crunch they loved, while also being kind to the planet. They knew making the best cheese cracker meant starting with the best cheese, so they partnered with Alexandre family farms— one of the only regenerative dairy farms in the U.S.—to create the proprietary recipe that gives Cheddies its cheesy taste.

“We’re on a mission to put real, fresh cheese back in cheese snacks,” said Cheddies’ CEO Francisco Pergola. “That’s why we only use whole block, all-natural regenerative cheddar to make our better-for-you crackers. We believe Cheddies is the perfect cracker for the next generation of snackers looking for tasty, sustainable, healthy snacks which also put flavor first.”

Cheddies ($5.99 SRP) are offered in three highly snackable flavors: Classic Sea Salt, Spicy Cheddar, and White Cheddar. Cheddies delivers 6g of protein per serving and uses only seven ingredients, including Cheddies Cheddar Cheese, sourced fresh from regenerative farms. In addition, each serving is only 130 calories.

Cheddies are now available nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market and in select HEB locations (select Albertsons locations coming soon), and online at cheddiescrackers.com.