Savorly’s Four-Cheese & Potato Bites and its Cauliflower & Broccoli Gratin Bites will debut on April 1 in Sprouts stores nationwide, with a suggested retail price of $6.99. Savorly won national placement for their Simple Sides at Sprouts, giving consumers access to the gratins at 380+ stores across the U.S.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Sprouts. This past holiday season, Sprouts featured our appetizers. With the nationwide launch of our 'Simple Sides' we’ll introduce their customers to our frozen potato and vegetable innovations," says David Gotlib, Savorly’s founder.

Savorly’s frozen Four-Cheese & Potato Gratin is made with thin slices of potatoes layered with Mozzarella, Emmental, Gran Formaggio, and Gorgonzola. Its Cauliflower & Broccoli Gratins are veggie-forward cheesy dishes with only 5 carbs per gratin. And, with simple bake and air-fryer instructions on each box, it has never been easier for consumers to make restaurant-quality meals in your their own kitchens.

Launched in 2019, Savorly’s mission is to make it easy to gather around great food and invigorating conversation, with a focus on convenience without sacrificing on ingredients or experience. Learn more about its offerings at savorly.us or on Instagram @savorly.us.

