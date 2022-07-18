This month, Toodaloo—the maker of cosmic trail mixes infused with adaptogenic herbs and superfoods—celebrates its first anniversary alongside a milestone: a national launch into Sprouts Farmers Market. This marks the first national in-store retail placement for the brand, alongside regional launches into Erewhon Market, Central Market, Foxtrot, MOM’s Organic Market, and Jimbo’s, and brings Toodaloo’s total retail door count to more than 500 across the country. While Toodaloo’s direct-to-consumer business is growing steadily at 25% month-over-month, the company is looking forward to the retail footprint expansion.

“We’ve made incredible strides and grown immensely in our first year, and we can’t wait to continue to expand through the back half of 2022 and beyond,” said Cattie Khoury, founder of Toodaloo. “What an incredible year! When I was dreaming up these recipes in my kitchen, never in my wildest dreams did I think my superfood snacks would be in more than 500 stores and that we would have so many loyal customers online in just our first year. It has been a true blessing. I am so proud of how far we've come and so excited for our growth ahead.”

Over the next few months, Toodaloo will also be launching with national online grocery outlets Thrive Market and Good Eggs. Toodaloo is also committed to restoring depleted farmland. To date through its partnership with The Rodale Institute, a non-profit that supports research into organic farming, Toodaloo has restored 29,245,500 square feet (670 acres) of land.

Toodaloo’s adaptogenic trail mixes have an SRP of $9.75 per bag. The snacks are available directly to consumers nationwide at toodaloo.com and Amazon.com, and in-store in Sprouts, Erewhon, Central Market, Foxtrot, MOM’s Organic Market, Jimbo’s, Thrive Market, Good Eggs, and more. To learn more about the company, visit www.toodaloo.com.