Dawn Foods, a global bakery ingredients manufacturer and distributor, is expanding its North American leadership team with two key appointments. The company announced the promotion of Becky Loveland to vice president of North America strategy and business planning and the appointment of Elena Taylor as vice president of national accounts.

Loveland, who previously served as senior director of portfolio and marketing strategy, brings her strategic expertise to the forefront of the company's growth initiatives. She will lead the planning and execution of transformative efforts to capitalize on strategic opportunities in the region. With over a decade of experience at Dawn, Loveland's extensive knowledge of the bakery industry and demonstrated success make her the perfect choice to elevate the company's North American business strategy.

Taylor, a highly experienced sales and marketing professional with a successful track record at companies including Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson, has been appointed to lead Dawn Foods' national accounts team. With a wealth of knowledge in product development and sales, Taylor will be tasked with developing the North America's national account sales strategy. Her ability to understand the needs of customers and work with them to identify solutions to help them grow will help drive significant growth for Dawn and its partners.

"Becky and Elena are both exceptional leaders that understand what our customers are looking for and how Dawn can provide them with the support, insights, and strategy to help them grow their business," says John Schmitz, president, Dawn Foods North America. "As a business, we are focused on driving growth in bakery ingredients and advancing our position as a global leader in the industry, and I am excited to see the impact they will have on our future success."

Loveland and Taylor will report to Schmitz and serve on the company's North American leadership team.