Johnny Rockets is saying goodbye to its famous bun for a menu item in collaboration with Eggo Waffles. Fans can now indulge in the all-new Chicken & Waffle Sandwich, featuring warm and toasty Eggo Waffles as the sandwich bun. The limited-time offering will be available through April 30 at participating locations.

Perfect for breakfast and beyond, the new twist on a classic chicken sandwich features two fluffy, Homestyle Eggo Waffles as buns; crispy chicken strips, bacon; and a drizzle of sweet syrup.

“We are always looking for new and innovative partnerships that resonate with our guests,” said Taylor Fischer, director of marketing for FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “Eggo was a natural fit for Johnny Rockets to align with as it speaks to our brand identity—timeless and iconic. This inventive play on the Chicken & Waffle Sandwich will be sure to hit the spot for both of our loyal fanbases.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Johnny Rockets to bring the crispy, fluffy goodness of our famous Eggo Homestyle Waffles to this delicious new Chicken & Waffle Sandwich,” said Ivonne Valdes-Balsinde, marketing director breakfast category, Kellogg’s Away From Home. “This limited-time menu item highlights the versatility that Eggo Waffles can add to menus and Kellogg’s is proud to give customers the chance to taste Eggo in a way like never before!”

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened June 6, 1986 on the iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain’s all-American brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in 25 other countries around the globe.

For more information or to find a Johnny Rockets location, visit johnnyrockets.com.