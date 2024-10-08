Cicis Pizza’s all-you-can-eat buffet restaurant has teamed up with Kellanova to introduce a limited-time menu item just in time for October’s National Pizza Month: the Chicken and Eggo Waffles Pizza.

Available for dine-in and off-premise ordering, Cicis’ Chicken and Eggo Waffles Pizza brings together Eggo waffles and crispy chicken atop a pizza crust, all lightly drizzled with maple syrup. For diners looking to take a whole Chicken and Eggo Waffles Pizza home, Cicis will offer a medium for $9.99, a large for $11.99, and a giant for $14.99.

“Chicken and waffles are an iconic pairing that has brought families together for generations,” says Jeff Hetsel, president of Cicis Pizza. “By partnering with Kellanova to offer this one-of-a-kind creation, we’re bringing our guests a fun and innovative take on the flavor combo, perfect for celebrating National Pizza Month. We’re always looking to surprise and delight our guests, and this new pizza does just that.”

“Eggo has been a long-time family favorite due to their great taste and versatility. We're thrilled to partner with Cicis Pizza to offer an unexpected and delicious twist on classic chicken and waffles dish, this time, as a pizza," says Michelle Barnes, commercial strategy director for Kellanova Away From Home. "This collaboration perfectly demonstrates how Eggo can be used to create one-of-a-kind culinary experiences on menus that resonate with fans while staying true to what they know and love from Eggo and Cicis.”

