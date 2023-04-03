The United Sorghum Checkoff Program (USCP) has announced its strategic partnership with Google to increase sorghum consumer awareness through innovative marketing strategies. USCP is a producer-funded national organization dedicated to improving the sorghum industry and representing sorghum farmers across the US.

USCP will leverage Google's expertise in digital marketing to create consumer awareness campaigns that promote the sustainability and health benefits of sorghum and its versatility as a food ingredient. USCP recently led efforts to develop and launch a new campaign for this partnership, titled “Sorghum. Food’s Best Kept Secret.” to showcase and offer a new whole-grain option for consumers. The campaign's ads can be viewed on The Sorghum Checkoff’s YouTube channel, Sorghum. Nature's Super Grain and are powered by Google Ads, leveraging Google's expertise in digital marketing.

"Our partnership with Google will allow us to take sorghum consumer awareness campaigns to the next level," USCP Director of Communications Clint White says. "Sorghum is a powerhouse grain with so much to offer consumers who value nutrition, sustainability, and versatility in the kitchen. By leveraging Google's expertise in digital marketing, we can raise awareness about sorghum's benefits and offer a viable solution to individuals seeking healthier alternatives."

In addition to working with Google, USCP partnered with public relations agency, Padilla Speer Beardsley, Inc. (Padilla), to help USCP make the most of resources in making sorghum the go-to grain for everyday cooks. USCP will lead the charge by accelerating sorghum’s position from ancient to high-performance grain for sustainable, healthy meals and snacks. Padilla is a PR agency with extensive experience in the food and agriculture industry.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Sorghum Checkoff on this exciting new project," Padilla President Matt Kucharski says. "Together, we’ll let consumers in on the secrets of sorghum—from its high-protein, gluten-free, and antioxidant-rich nutrition benefits to its role as a water-saving, climate-resilient crop—and make it the go-to grain for everyday cooks."