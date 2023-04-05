Eggo, a Kellogg’s bakery brand, is celebrating spring with three fresh new flavors aimed to delight consumers and to give parents even more ways to make mornings easier with something for everyone in the family. Hitting shelves this April, these new innovations are inspired by fan-favorite flavors, from fruity favorites to vanilla (and chocolatey)-flavored classics, including Eggo Vanilla Bean Grab & Go Waffles, Eggo Chocolatey Chip Banana Waffles, and Eggo Berry Blast Mini Toast Waffles.

Whether consumers are hosting a festive brunch, rushing out the door in need of an on-the-go snack, or simply setting up breakfast before school, these new flavors are designed to take mornings to the next level, no matter the occasion. The prep requires nothing more than a toaster (and in the case of the new Eggo Vanilla Bean Grab & Go Waffles, no toaster at all).

Eggo Vanilla Bean Grab & Go Liege-Style Waffles

Following last year's launch of Eggo's first-ever, no-toaster-needed Grab & Go waffles, the brand is releasing a new Vanilla Bean Grab & Go waffle. These Liege-style waffles are Belgian-inspired street food staples that feature a golden brioche dough and are baked through with crunchy bits of pearl sugar, real butter and infused with vanilla flavor. These waffles don't need a toaster and are the perfect mess-free breakfast for parents on the go, plus, they stay fresh at room temperature for up to 15 days once taken out of the freezer.

Eggo Berry Blast Mini Toast Waffles

The new Eggo Berry Blast Mini Toast Waffles are crisp, fluffy mini waffles crafted with strawberry and blueberry flavors. Toast these fun-sized waffles for kids on the go or grab a plate and drizzle with maple syrup for a deliciously easy breakfast even the pickiest eater will love.

Eggo Chocolatey Chip Banana Waffles

The new Eggo Chocolatey Chip Banana Waffles are golden and fluffy waffles made with banana flavor and chocolatey chips, aimed to please any banana or chocolate lover. These waffles are intended to be the perfect breakfast to start your morning off with something sweet.

"We know finding a quick and easy breakfast option the whole family will love on hectic mornings is hard," says Joe Beauprez, Eggo marketing director. "Our fresh new flavors offer the perfect waffle for every occasion, from a festive spring brunch to an on-the-go breakfast, helping parents L'Eggo of breakfast stress. Because with a new flavor for everyone, Eggo is the one thing both parents and kids can rely on to go right in the morning."

The new Eggo Chocolatey Chip Banana Waffles and Berry Blast Mini Toast have a suggested retail price of $3.59; the Vanilla Bean Grab & Go Waffle will sell for an SRP of $5.99. All are expected to hit freezer aisles nationwide this April.

