Today, Wixon, a custom taste provider to the food and beverage industry, announced the hiring of Melanie Brady to manage industrial ingredient accounts on the East Coast. In her new position, she will be reporting to Terry Yakes, Wixon's director of sales, industrial ingredients. With her previous sales experience in the food and beverage space, Brady has garnered a proven ability to build and foster longstanding relationships within her customer base.

“We are excited to welcome Melanie to our sales team,” commented Yakes. “Her extensive knowledge and success in the flavor and beverage industry will be an asset to our team and to our customers on the East Coast. Her appointment is part of Wixon’s ongoing commitment to building a world-class team dedicated to providing exceptional service and quality to our customers.”

Brady is a graduate of The Ohio State University and is based in Columbus, Ohio, where she will manage her territory, helping customers grow and innovate in the industrial ingredient space. Not only is Brady passionate about the food and beverage industry, but she also loves trying new global cuisines whenever the opportunity arises.