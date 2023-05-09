One in two Americans prefer apple as their fruit snack flavor. Mott’s is bringing together two classic apple flavors into one sweet fruit flavored snack pack: Mott’s Apple Orchard Fruit Flavored Snacks are made with real fruit and veggie juice, featuring a mix of consumers' favorite apple flavors.

Available now at grocery stores nationwide for an SRP of $7.99 for 22-ct., and $10.49 for 40-ct.