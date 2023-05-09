This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Mott's releases Apple Orchard Fruit Flavored Snacks
May 9, 2023
One in two Americans prefer apple as their fruit snack flavor. Mott’s is bringing together two classic apple flavors into one sweet fruit flavored snack pack: Mott’s Apple Orchard Fruit Flavored Snacks are made with real fruit and veggie juice, featuring a mix of consumers' favorite apple flavors.
Available now at grocery stores nationwide for an SRP of $7.99 for 22-ct., and $10.49 for 40-ct.