General Mills Convenience has introduced Jamba Fruit Flavored Snacks, a line of smoothie-inspired items offered in 4.2-ounce bags for snacking on the go. According to the company, each bag is 100 calories, contains pieces made from real juice, and serves as a good source of Vitamin C.

The Jamba Fruit Flavored Snacks come in two varieties—Strawberry Surf Rider and Mango A Go-Go—that feature five different flavors in each pack. C-stores can pick up the 4.2-ounce bags in three sleeves of 12 units per case. The company reports the products will hit shelves in September.

