Trésors French Butter Crackers with Roquefort & Honey, made by Pâtisserie des Flandres, has been named the 2023 Sofi New Product Award Winner in the Crackers & Crispbreads category. The Specialty Food Association’s (SFA) Sofi Awards—which have been bestowed annually since 1972—are a top honor in the $175 billion specialty food industry.

The 2023 Sofi Awards recognized a New Product Winner and a Gold Product Winner in each of 53 specialty food and beverage product categories. Products were judged on taste—including flavor, appearance, texture, and aroma—ingredient quality, and innovation. Nearly 2,000 products from domestic and international makers were entered into the 2023 competition.

French Butter Crackers with Roquefort & Honey are a gourmet snack, baked in France with traditional know-how using the French Roquefort PDO blue cheese and a hint of honey to sublimate the taste. About 30% real Roquefort is incorporated in the recipe.

Trésors French Butter Crackers with Roquefort & Honey will now compete against other category winners for the 2023 Sofi New Product of the Year Award, which will be selected and announced at the Summer Fancy Food Show, June 25-27 in New York City. The Summer Fancy Food Show is the largest B2B-only specialty food industry event in North America.

Both Pâtisserie des Flandres and distributor Epicure Foods Corporation report their companies are honored that Trésors French Butter Crackers with Roquefort & Honey has won a Sofi New Product Award.