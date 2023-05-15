Rivalz is changing the snacking game with a product that rivals "big snack" on flavor, while delivering best in class nutrition. The new innovative savory snacks feature a dual-textured, crunchy, vegetable-based shell, stuffed with a soft, nutrient-rich fillings.

Rivalz come in 6-oz. bags and are available in three flavors with nostalgic flair: Late Night Pizza, Extra Chedda' Mac, and Spicy Street Taco. The flavors were carefully crafted to evoke feelings of comfort and familiarity, says the brand. Additionally, Rivalz are packed with nutrients, including 8g protein, 4g fiber, 9g net carbs, 0g added sugar, and seven essential vitamins and minerals. Rivalz are also vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, kosher, and contain no artificial flavors or preservatives, making them perfect for any diet or lifestyle.

"Our snacks rival any potato chip or cheese puff on flavor and will revolutionize the way you think about snack nutrition," says Rivalz CEO, Peter Barrick. "We're setting out to give those snacking goliaths a little healthy competition with a snack that tastes better and does better for people and the planet."

Rivalz snacks are currently available for purchase on its website, and will be launching on Amazon soon. The company also plans to expand into specialty retailers later this year.

As a stuffed, dual-textured snack, Rivalz is completely differentiated from the shelf-stable savory snack set. "Combination textures create more elevated, enjoyable consumer experiences," explains Barrick. "Look across food categories—some of the most iconic foods and food brands are dual-textured, like mozzarella sticks, chips and dip, and Oreos."