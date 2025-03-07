Happy National Cereal Day today to all who celebrate! This week's Fun Friday is kicking off with Cinnamon Toast Crunch celebrating the "holiday" with an LTO bundle and Miami pop-up.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch knows a thing or two about iconic combinations: cereal and milk, flavor and crunch, and now—National Cereal Day and National Vending Machine Day, both coming together with back-to-back holidays this year. To celebrate, Cinnamon Toast Crunch is bringing fans absurd antics and big flavor with an exclusive, online-only offering and a pop-up event.

To kick off National Cereal Day, cereal lovers will be able to get their hands on a limited-edition bite-sized cereal dispenser as part of an exclusive Cinnamon Toast Crunch bundle—complete with a Y2K-inspired bucket hat and Cinnaswirl socks for anytime, anywhere absurdity.

And from 3-8 pm on National Cereal Day, Cinnamon Toast Crunch fans in Miami will have the opportunity to visit the Cinna-Blaster—a one-of-a-kind cereal vending machine that celebrates two iconic holidays colliding in an epic fusion of breakfast adventure with vending machine convenience. For those on the West Coast, fans can join in on the fun as the Cinna-Blaster makes its way to Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium for LAFC’s Fan Fests on April 27 and June 28.

The limited-edition Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bundle will be available exclusively online at cinnamontoastcrunch.com for $39.99 starting at midnight EST today, while supplies last.

McConnell's x See's returns to shelves

Two legendary California heritage brands with over 175 years combined history, McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams and See’s Candies, are bringing back their ice cream collab to shelves. Back by overwhelming demand, they’re re-releasing four collaborative flavors after last summer’s launch became McConnell’s fastest-selling flavors ever, selling out in record time.

Debuting in grocery for the first time, McConnell’s x See’s will be available at Albertsons, Nugget Markets, West Coast Whole Foods locations, and more retailers nationally in the coming weeks, as well as across all eight California McConnell’s Scoop Shops and online for nationwide shipping, with additional retailers being added in April.

Flavors include:

Vanilla with California Brittle – See’s buttery almond brittle, covered in rich, dark chocolate, is the perfect match to McConnell’s classic, full-flavored (R.R. Lochhead) vanilla ice cream. Topped off with even more crunchy, salt-roasted almonds and ribbons of chocolate ganache.

Coffee with Molasses Chips – A mash-up of See’s dark and milk chocolate-coated, crispy molasses honeycomb wafers, bathed in medium-roast, coffee-infused, Central Coast grass-fed milk and cream, alongside swirls of decadent chocolate sauce.

Chocolate with Polar Bear Paws – All hail the See’s Polar Bear Paw, which includes buttery caramel with salt-roasted peanuts, enrobed in white chocolate, and a peanut butter swirl ride shotgun alongside a McConnell’s favorite, Dutchman’s Chocolate.

Banana Cream with Toffee-ettes – Ripe bananas, pureed into Central Coast milk and cream, a salted caramel swirl, and handfuls of See’s legendary Toffee-ettes: roasted almonds, embedded in rich, Danish butter toffee, enrobed in See’s creamy, milk chocolate (rolled in even more crunchy almonds).

Nutella and Alex Guarnaschelli give back to local firehouses with pancakes

Nutella and celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli are teaming up once again to reinforce support for the nation's firefighters through the Stacks for Giving Back program, one pancake breakfast at a time.

Stacks for Giving Back celebrates frontline heroes by providing them with essentials to host pancake breakfast fundraisers, enabling crucial financial support for purchasing necessary equipment, maintaining facilities, training new members, and more. Now through April 30, fans can nominate their local fire department at NutellaStacksforGivingBack.com for a chance to receive a Nutella Pancake Breakfast Kit which will aid in their next pancake breakfast fundraiser. Each kit includes a gift card for supplies, pancake mix, aprons, griddle accessories, jars of Nutella, and other necessities.

"There's no better way to unite communities than by enjoying a delicious pancake breakfast while giving back to those who keep us safe," says Noah Szporn, SVP of spreads, Ferrero North America. "Our firefighters bring such dedication to their work, and Nutella is delighted to show our appreciation through Stacks for Giving Back."

"This program is very special to me, and I am thrilled to be flipping pancakes with Nutella again this year in honor of our brave first responders," says Guarnaschelli. "Pancakes are better with Nutella especially when they are supporting our everyday heroes."

Nutella is proud to continue its partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC), a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting volunteer fire, EMS, and rescue services to award $5,000 grants to five deserving volunteer fire departments. Volunteer fire organizations can apply for these grants at NVFC.org/NutellaStacksForGivingBack.

"Our nation's firefighters are vital to our communities and recent events have underscored the importance of supporting them. We are deeply grateful to partner once again with Nutella, a brand committed to honoring our heroes," says NVFC Chair Steve Hirsch.

To highlight innovative ways for firefighters and families to elevate their pancake creations, Guarnaschelli has developed two recipes: Nutella Cinnamon Cloud Pancakes and Classic Buttermilk Pancakes with Nutella. Chicago residents can visit the Nutella Cafe on Michigan Avenue through March 31 to enjoy the exclusive Stacks for Giving Back Pancake Special, with all proceeds benefitting the National Volunteer Fire Council.

Pi(e) Day data report: Instacart takes a sweet slice out of purchasing trends

In celebration of National Pi Day on March 14—a day in which math meets dessert—Instacart is serving up some pie-purchasing trends. Pulling on Instacart pie purchasing data, its 2025 National Pi(e) Day Report explores the most popular pies across the nation, region, and even city-by-city.

Some insights:

America’s favorite pies: Apple Pie (#1) takes the crown, accounting for nearly a third (29%) of all pie sales, with Pumpkin Pie (#2) and Pecan Pie (#3), following closely behind.

Apple Pie (#1) takes the crown, accounting for nearly a third (29%) of all pie sales, with Pumpkin Pie (#2) and Pecan Pie (#3), following closely behind. Regional delights: West Coasters show a penchant for Pumpkin, the Midwest favors classic Cherry, the South opts for Pecan, and the East Coast demonstrates the most diverse palates with Key Lime, Chocolate and Lemon Meringue emerging as most popular.

West Coasters show a penchant for Pumpkin, the Midwest favors classic Cherry, the South opts for Pecan, and the East Coast demonstrates the most diverse palates with Key Lime, Chocolate and Lemon Meringue emerging as most popular. The sweetest day to shop: Unsurprisingly, the day before Thanksgiving claims the title of the biggest pie-purchasing day of the year. However, Pi Day itself wasn’t far behind, with pie purchases on March 14 coming in at 60% higher than the yearly average.

Polly Pocket x Peeps: A pocket-sized Easter surprise

This Easter, Polly Pocket (Mattel) and Peeps are throwing it back to the 2000's! The two brands have teamed up for a limited-edition collaboration blending miniature fun with Marshmallow magic.

Each Polly Pocket playset opens to reveal a Peeps-themed world, complete with accessories that bring the magic of Easter to life. Whether for play or display, these pocket-sized sets are the perfect way to celebrate the season.

A perfect blend of nostalgia and new adventures, the Polly Pocket x Peeps collaboration offers longtime fans a playful trip down memory lane while introducing a new generation to the charm of mini-worlds.