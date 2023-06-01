Heat and Control, Inc., an equipment manufacturer and food/non-food processing industry supplier, is celebrating its partner, Ishida, for reaching 50 years of multihead weighing. To commemorate the milestone, Ishida has released a new CCW- AS (Computer Combination Weighing-Advantage Series) multihead weigher.

Ishida’s long history in weighing began in 1893 when it became Japan’s first private weighing equipment manufacturer during a new age of industrial modernization. First introduced for agricultural applications, multihead weighers are now an indispensable technology across a wide range of markets. Leading the industry in accuracy, Ishida’s fixed quantity weighing solutions are the product of choice in virtually every sector, from dry and frozen food, fresh meat, poultry and fish, and pharmaceuticals.

The CCW-AS Series offers significant increases in productivity. The advanced automation raises the bar in high-speed challenging weighing applications, delivers unbeatable value, improves manufacturing and packaging efficiencies, and improves product quality and safety. This next generation model achieves an internal calculation of 0.01g weighing accuracy.

The highly efficient operation reduces downtime and maximizes yield per hour. Smarter controls reduce operator intervention and labor reliance while enhancing robustness and reliability in harsh environments, improving production uptime.

The smart tablet touchscreen with intuitive operation reduces reliance on skilled operators. The advanced visual capabilities assist with operation, efficiency, and IoT connectivity and data handling capacity.

Reduced energy consumption and lower noise levels contribute to a more environmentally sustainable system. The hygienic design reduces chemical and water usage, improves food safety, and reduces cleaning time.

To see a timeline of Ishida CCW evolution, click here.