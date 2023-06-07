With convenient breakfast and snack options on the rise, Thomas’ Breads has announced the expansion of Thomas’ Muffin Tops into the Northeast, available now at major retailers in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

A unique twist on the breakfast staple, Thomas’ Muffin Tops are perfect for on-the-go, and are available in two varieties, Blueberry Oat and Chocolate Chip. They are free of artificial colors, flavors, and high fructose corn syrup, and they pack 11 grams of whole grains per serving. Thomas’ Muffin Tops have a suggested retail price of $5.79.

In April 2022, Thomas’ launched the product in the Southeast, available in West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee, before expanding.

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.