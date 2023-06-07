With the end of the school year upon us, Ferrero's Mother's Cookies brand is helping parents and kids everywhere let go of the stress of the school year and encouraging families to Stop and Taste the Frosting this summer.

Mother's Cookies is declaring June 10 National Frosted Cookie Day. To kick off the festivities, the frosted animal cookie brand has partnered with ultimate fun mom, actress and dancer Jenna Dewan.

"I'm excited to be teaming up with Mother's Cookies to encourage moms this season to stop for a second and enjoy the little things," said Jenna Dewan. "My family and I are looking forward to celebrating National Frosted Cookie Day on June 10 by enjoying the delicious fun and frosted cookies that can only be Mother's."

Families can get into the spirit and celebrate the first-ever holiday by snacking on Mother's frosted animal cookies, setting up their very own cookie bar, or baking their favorite sweet treats using them as the perfect fun topper.

"Mother's Cookies is all about delivering everyday small moments of fun to families and letting kids be kids. What better time than the end of school year to take a moment to celebrate the start of summer to stop and taste the frosting?" said Rachna Patel, vice president, distinctive brands marketing at Ferrero. "Whether you're partaking in National Frosted Cookie Day or are attending our frosting-filled town takeover in Plain City, we're excited to celebrate together to spark moments of creativity and imagination."

To further celebrate the first-ever holiday, Mother's Cookies is bringing the fun to Plain City, Ohio with a frosting-filled town takeover. Some people may assume by its name that Plain City is, well, plain, but that couldn't be further from the truth. As part of the end of school celebration, Mother's Cookies is "frosting" the town of Plain City with memorable experiences for the whole family. For one day only, families will enjoy fun-filled activities, such as IG-worthy photo pop-up experiences, outdoor games, and carnival-style challenges, a Create-A-Bite treat window, frosted hair, and face painting stations and more.

"Our Plain City residents are in for a (frosted) treat with our Mother's Cookies town takeover event. We can't wait to see the magical world of sweet confection come to life right in our backyard," said Jody Carney, mayor of Plain City. "We're thrilled that Mother's Cookies has chosen our great town to elevate the end of the school season with lots of fun family activities."

For additional information, visit MothersCookies.com.

