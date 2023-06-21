Sunsweet is a pioneer for innovation in the dried fruit and shelf-stable beverage categories driven to meet consumer lifestyles and needs. Today, Sunsweet has introduced three new products into the market: Sierra Trail Bites, Probiotic+ Prunes, and an Amaz!n Prune with Lemonade beverage.

While there are many ways to enjoy snacking on prunes, Sunsweet created these new products to deliver on the increased consumer demand for better-for-you snacks.

Registered dietitian, Angie Asche MS, RD, CSSD shares, "Sunsweet is introducing new and fun ways for consumers to have healthy snack options. Portable snacks that taste great, and contain important nutrients give people an easy way to achieve their wellness goals. Snacking is already a part of most people's daily lifestyle, so including a functional or nutritional benefit is a great hack to better health."

Sierra Trail Bites are a plant-based snack made with dried fruit, nuts, and seeds. The bites have three grams of plant protein and three grams of fiber per serving. Created with consumer interests in mind, they come in three flavors: Almond Delight, Peanut Butter, and Cranberry Walnut.

"Sunsweet has always been an innovation leader in the dried fruit category, leveraging consumer insights and providing delicious, convenient solutions for people to achieve their healthy lifestyle goals," says Senior Director of Marketing Stephanie Harralson. "We are excited for consumers to try these new flavorful products and see how they provide a compelling choice for healthy snacks and digestive wellness."

While all three of the new products can be found online at sunsweet.com for national delivery, products are also being rolled out regionally throughout 2023.

Sunsweet Growers Inc. has over 105 years of experience and heritage in producing the highest quality dried fruits. Most recently, the product portfolio has been expanded to include a full line of dried fruit snacks and juices, all designed to fit today's need for healthy and convenient food choices. For more on Sunsweet products, visit Sunsweet.com.