PHM Brands’ Panhandle Milling and NIPPN Corporation have announced plans to develop a state-of-the-art flour mill and custom mix facility immediately adjacent to the Campbell Snacks bakery in Richmond, Utah. The technology-first and highly efficient 7,500–15,000 CWT flour mill will be constructed in phases by a PHM Brands and NIPPN Corporation’s affiliate, Utah Flour Milling, LLC, in coordination with Bratney Companies, with operations expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2024. Campbell Snacks is the snacks division of Campbell Soup Company.

Gina Steffens, PHM Brands CEO, commented "we are thrilled to have secured a long-term supply agreement with the Campbell Snacks bakery in Richmond and look forward to supporting their Goldfish expansion project. The onsite flour mill will ensure continuous flour availability for Goldfish and Pepperidge Farm cookie production while improving manufacturing performance and efficiency. Ultimately, the project in Utah is the result of critical partnerships with Campbell, NIPPN Corporation, and Bratney Companies, which are all very important to us.”

NIPPN Corporation President and CEO Toshiya Maezuru added, “I am excited that NIPPN Corporation has tied an operational and management partnership with PHM Brands, LLC. Through this partnership, NIPPN Corporation will be entering the US flour market for the first time in our long history and will focus on long-term contributions, continuing to strengthen our partnership with PHM Brands and Panhandle Milling and growing this business through our synergies.”

“This is an exceptional opportunity for Panhandle Milling to expand our current operational reach in the flour milling industry and establish valuable supplier relationships with local farmers both within Utah and in neighboring states,” commented Peter Bisaccia, president of PHM Brands. “With Bratney leading the equipment supply, engineering and construction of this strategic project, the facility will be the most modern, efficient, and technologically advanced flour milling facility in the region.”

Bisaccia continued. The Richmond facility will contain more than one million bushels of grain storage, at a site which provides convenient access to main-artery truck and railway routes. “With state-of-the-art milling, mix, pelleting, and packaging capabilities, the facility will support retail, foodservice, and bulk rail and truck markets, in addition to private label production and co-manufacturing. Additionally, the new flour mill will process spring, hard and soft wheats, and will be Organic, Non-GMO, Kosher, Halal and GFSI-BRC certified,” he concluded.

The new Richmond mill will be well-positioned to service the West Coast and Central markets and will create several dozen new jobs in Cache County, Utah.