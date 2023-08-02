Gluten Free Easy doughs are ready to thaw, fill, and bake whenever the craving for fresh-baked meals and desserts strikes. The company is the brainchild of two women who want to bring the joy of baking and eating back to those who avoid gluten, but miss the satisfying taste of “real” bread and pastries. They don’t stop developing their recipes until their blind taste testers—who aren’t gluten-free—can’t tell the difference between traditional and gluten-free dough.

The Gluten Free Easy line includes Puff Pastry Squares (12-pack, MSRP $14-17), Puff Pastry Sheets (one-pack, MSRP $14-17), Pita (four-pack, MSRP $12-16), and Pizza (12-pack, MSRP $12-16). Gluten Free Easy is certified woman-owned. All products are also certified gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and certified Kosher (Kok-K and Babad certifications), and all but the pita dough are vegan.