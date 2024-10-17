Club Crackers is debuting a brand-new flavor: Club Sweet Hawaiian. For patrons of the Hawaiian rolls, Club Sweet Hawaiian marks a first-of-its-kind expansion of the flavor into the cracker category.

"This expansion of the Club lineup with the addition of Sweet Hawaiian gives our fans even more ways to enjoy the light, flaky, buttery cracker that's always at the center of their gatherings," says Carrie Foose, director of brand marketing for Club Crackers. "Just like your favorite Hawaiian rolls, Club Sweet Hawaiian crackers are incredibly versatile, whether you're pairing them with creamy brie and tropical fruits for a delicious appetizer or topping them with ham and Swiss cheese for a savory bite, elevated with just a hint of sweetness."

In addition, the Club brand is doubling down on sweet flavor ahead of the holidays with new Cinnamon Sugar Club Minis, a limited-edition offering. Each bite-sized cracker is dusted with cinnamon and sugar, reportedly delivering a blend of sweetness that complements the buttery taste of Club.

"The limited-edition Cinnamon Sugar Club Minis are perfectly salty-sweet munchable bites," says Foose. "Heading into this holiday season's celebrations, you can also get creative and use with a sweet dip or top your favorite desserts with a delicious buttery, cinnamon-sugar crunch."

The brand celebrated the new flavors by exclusively previewing them to guests at the Book CLUB House, an immersive fall book club getaway experience for the #BookTok obsessed. Club Sweet Hawaiian will be available at select retailers this month, with a full nationwide rollout beginning in 2025. Cinnamon Sugar Club Minis will be available for a limited time at retailers nationwide, also this month.

