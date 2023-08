Made in Nature has taken ripe organic fruits and veggies, and then dried and puffed them into a crunchy snack.

The crispy snacks include real organic veggies and fruit, and are certified organic, gluten-free, non-GMO, and Kosher.

The Veggie Medley includes yellow tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, onions, and red peppers, and the Fruit Medley includes melon, apples, peaches, kiwi, and goji berries.

The suggested retail price for both is $5.99–$6.99.