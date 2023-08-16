President’s Choice has introduced an addition to the frozen pizza aisle: the all-new PC Black Label Frozen Pizzas. Every pizza is hand-tossed by skilled pizzaiolos in Italy and made with premium ingredients. These stone-baked pizzas are designed to bring the true taste of Italy to Canadian homes. The pizzas are now available in stores nationwide wherever PC products are sold.

“The hand-tossed pizza crust is what makes Italy known for its pizzas—those delicious, fresh ingredients combined with a crispy crust and soft inner dough make your mouth water just thinking about it,” says Heather Fadali, vice president of Loblaw Brands at brand owner Loblaw Companies. “That was our goal when we started creating the PC Black Label Pizza, and that light and airy crust we know our customers are looking for is what you can now get at your table in less than 20 minutes.”

Priced at $7.99 each, the PC Black Label Frozen Pizzas are (according to the producer) the at-home pizza solution customers are looking for at a great price point. Consumers can forego the dough tossing (and the mess) associated with homemade pizza and go straight to enjoying the pizza in about 14 minutes.

The new line of PC Black Label Frozen Pizzas includes three varieties:

Margherita: topped with a blend of cheeses and finished with cherry tomatoes

Diavola: Ventricina salami, smoked provola cheese, red onion and spices

Funghi: mix of three mushrooms and black truffle, completed with a velvety sauce

Canadians can shop for the new PC Black Label Frozen Pizza in stores or online with PC Express.