Otis Spunkmeyer is bringing back its Sweet Discovery Double Chocolate Cookie with Pink Gems for foodservice and in-store bakery customers across North America for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to the company, the cookies are aimed at delivering a low-labor cause marketing solution, satisfying chocolate cravings, and changing the world, one cookie at a time.

Otis Spunkmeyer will donate a minimum of $0.50 from every case sold now through the end of October to a global-reaching charity focused on breast cancer research. In addition, the cookies provide an opportunity for foodservice and in-store bakery operators throughout North America to donate to their own designated local or regional charities.

“All of us have had someone in our lives that has been affected by breast cancer. This is a disease that impacts not only patients but entire families and communities,” says Christine Prociv, chief commercial officer of retail for Aspire Bakeries, parent company of Otis Spunkmeyer. “With this cookie, we are encouraging in-store bakery and foodservice operators to support charities of their choice, while raising public awareness for breast cancer.”

Featuring dark, double chocolate gourmet cookie dough studded both with chips and candy-coated chocolates, the Otis Spunkmeyer Sweet Discovery Double Chocolate Chip Cookie with Pink Gems can simply be baked and served. The company also suggests elevating the cookies with recipe applications designed for year-round celebrations that include the Pink S’mores Cookie Sandwich, International Pink Day Cookie, Double Chocolate Raspberry Decadence, and Pink Ribbon.