For foodservice operators looking to capture consumers on Valentine’s Day, Otis Spunkmeyer is offering the Sweet Discovery Double Chocolate Pink Cookie. The item consists of deep, dark, double-chocolate cookie dough studded with both chocolate chips and candy-coated pink chocolate gems.

According to Otis Spunkmeyer, the cookies are simple for operators to bake and sell, and they can also be the foundation for an extra special decorated sweet. Here are some suggested serving ideas:

Top with strawberry frosting and raspberry preserves for a double-chocolate berry treat.

Sandwich marshmallow fluff between two cookies, rolled in graham cracker crumbs for no-campfire-needed s’mores.

Decorate with vanilla frosting and pink sprinkles for a spin on the sweet treat.

The high-quality, 1.33-ounce, frozen cookie dough pucks reportedly ensure consistent baking and profits every time, regardless of staff culinary skill level.