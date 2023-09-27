ZENB, a food company best known for its 100% yellow pea pasta, has launched its latest product innovation, ZENB Cracker Crisps—also made with 100% yellow peas plus olive oil and seasonings—and has announced its search for a Lead Crackerologist. This cracker connoisseur and snacking savant will have the opportunity to join the ZENB team as a “taste tester and cracker snacking idea generator” and will earn $10,000 in exchange for their snacking know-how.

ZENB is looking for an individual with a rich appreciation of crackers to help crack the code on snack time boredom by developing the most crispy, wholesome charcuterie board. In addition to the $10,000, the newest “member” of the ZENB team will receive a one-year supply of ZENB Cracker Crisps featuring three flavor combinations—Everything n’ Dill, Salt n’ More, and Rosemary n’ Chia—to help keep snack time exciting. Today through October 10, cracker lovers can enter for a chance to be named the ZENB Lead Crackerologist.

How to enter:

Create a charcuterie board worthy of awards. The catch? Hold the crackers! Leave a space for where you would add ZENB Cracker Crisps to complete your delicious design.

Post a photo of your charcuterie board creation to Instagram along with a 30-words or less caption describing why you should be the ZENB Lead Crackerologist.

Make sure to follow and mention @zenb_life and use the hashtag #ZENBCrackerologistContest in your post.

Entries will be judged on creativity & originality, visual appeal, and most compelling caption based on the food ingredients chosen that might best pair or complement ZENB Cracker Crisps.

For more details, visit @zenb_life on Instagram.

The ZENB Lead Crackerologist role will include opportunities to meet with the team at ZENB to learn about the multisensory experience of ZENB Cracker Crisps and provide insights and reactions, taste test training to help identify potential future cracker innovations, and creating content for the ZENB community. ZENB has enlisted the help of MasterChef alum and ZENB Chef-in-Residence Chef Monti Carlo to lead a panel of food experts to select the ZENB Lead Crackerologist. Five runners-up will also be selected to receive a one-year supply of ZENB Cracker Crisps.

“At ZENB, we know that people are looking to break their cracker boredom with bold tastes, amazing textures, and exciting flavor pairings,” said ZENB Chief Storyteller Hugo Pérez. “With the launch of ZENB Cracker Crisps, ZENB will be delivering on these needs as we boldly venture into the snack category with highly crave-able, better-for-you options. Our new Crackerologist will also provide an important consumer point of view that will help us continue to deliver delicious crunchy snacks.”

As plant-fueled food experts, ZENB first came onto the scene with its first-ever yellow pea pasta. But, as more than 90% of adults in the U.S. report eating one or more snacks each day, ZENB set out to create the next evolution of plant-based pantry staples and expand its whole food offerings to the snacking category.

ZENB Cracker Crisps are made with only real simple ingredients, plus five grams of protein and three grams of fiber per 27-cracker serving. The Crisps are also grain-free and gluten-free. ZENB Cracker Crisps are currently available on ZENB.com, while other ZENB products, including ZENB Pasta, are currently available at Sprouts Farmers Market, Central Market stores across Texas, Green Acres Market stores in Oklahoma, and Chicagoland Jewel-Osco stores. For added convenience, ZENB Pasta can also be purchased on Amazon.