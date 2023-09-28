Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella has launched a retail-ready 5-ounce bag of its Tajín Seasoned Pistachio Kernels. Intended to be more compact, this new addition features a refreshed packaging design that prominently displays both the Tajín and Setton Farms brands. Setton Farms previously launched its 20-ounce Tají Chili & Lime Seasoned Pistachio Kernels in June 2023. The new 5-ounce bag is available nationwide in retail chains, independent markets, and online stores.

“We've had an amazing response from everyone who has reviewed and sampled the Tajín Kernels,” says Joseph Setton, executive vice president of Setton Farms. “Our retailers understand the popularity of Tajín, and we really wanted to accentuate that collaboration, stand out in stores, and draw in those loyal consumers. Combining Tajín with our family's pistachios has created a snacking experience that is truly one of a kind.”

The new packaging features the Tajín Clásico Seasoning bottle with the colors and attribute callouts of Setton’s branded floor design. In addition, the new retail-ready 5-ounce bag reportedly allows customers to conveniently enjoy the snack on the go. Each display ships preloaded with 60 units and is said to be versatile enough to be placed anywhere in the store. Sturdy clips allow it to hang from either current bins or shelves to conserve floor space.

Tajín is the best-selling brand of chili powder in the U.S. The combination of chili peppers, lime, and sea salt blends with the taste of Setton's premium pistachios.

“We love how this simple, yet irresistible snack allows both Setton's California Pistachios and our Clásico Seasoning to shine,” said Haydee Fernández, director of alliances for Tajín® Corporation. “The new bag pays homage to our original design and perfectly highlights the beautiful pistachio kernels inside.”