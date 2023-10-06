Dessert lovers can now have the best of both worlds by indulging in a combination of two iconic sweets, without the need to travel. Junior's, home of the World's Most Fabulous Cheesecake, announced today that its new Oreo Cheesecake, a partnership with Mondelēz, the maker of Oreos, is now on the shelves in grocery stores across the country.

Depending on grocery store location, the Oreo Cheesecakes are available to consumers as 6-inch cakes, 7-inch cakes, or as "Little Fellas," Junior's classic miniature cheesecakes. The following grocery stores are now home to the World's Most Fabulous Oreo Cheesecake:

Publix: 6-inch Oreo Cheesecake

Costco TX region: 7-inch Oreo Cheesecake

Costco NE region: 7-inch Oreo Cheesecake

Wakefern/Shoprite: 6-inch Oreo Cheesecake & OREO® Little Fellas

Stop & Shop: 6-inch Oreo Cheesecake & OREO® Little Fellas

Target: Oreo Little Fellas

Schnuck's: 6-inch Oreo Cheesecake

Foodtown/Allegiance: 6-inch Oreo Cheesecake & Oreo Little Fellas

Super King: 6-inch Oreo Cheesecake

Key Food: 6-inch Oreo Cheesecake & Oreo Little Fellas

C&S Independents: 6-inch Oreo Cheesecake & Oreo Little Fella

The new cheesecake blends Oreo cookies into Junior's Original New York Style Cheesecake recipe, baked into a crispy Oreo cookie crust and topped with an Oreo wafer, buttercream, and chocolate fudge frosting.

"We think this cheesecake is really 'good stuf,'" Alan Rosen, the third-generation owner of Junior's, exclaimed, referring to one of the notable Oreo flavors. "Now lovers of both Oreo and Junior's cheesecakes have a newfound motivation to go to the grocery store, especially with the holidays coming up!"

The Junior's Oreo Cheesecake will soon be available at Junior's Restaurant & Bakery locations, the landmark site in Brooklyn at the corner of Harry Rosen Way and Cheesecake Corner (named for Rosen's grandfather); 45th St. and Broadway and 49th and 7th St. in Manhattan; the Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut; and at LaGuardia Airport in Queens. It will also be available at the recently announced Las Vegas location opening this Fall at Resorts World and through mail order at juniorscheesecake.com.