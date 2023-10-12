Just in time for National Dessert Day (October 14), Halloween, and the holiday season come two new cake mixes from Phyllis Ann's. The new mixes include a Pumpkin Cake Mix and a Sweet Potato Pound Cake mix.

Phyllis Ann’s Pumpkin Morning Cake is made with only three wet ingredients. The company's Mother’s Sweet Potato Pound Cake Mix is all that and more: the goodness of sweet potato pie wrapped up in a moist pound cake. Both cakes can be topped with the brand's Cream Cheese Icing.

Phyllis Ann’s offers premade cake and cookie mixes based on beloved homemade recipes. With the addition of just a few wet ingredients, such as butter, eggs, and milk, Phyllis Ann’s allows home cooks to make desserts with little effort.

Phyllis Ann’s is a family brand through and through. The company’s boxed mixes are based on the recipes of Phyllis Ann, whose children created a packaged food company to share these with all. Phyllis Ann would cook extensive feasts for her family’s holiday gatherings, with dessert being a favorite course. Each of her four children had their favorite cake—Rich German Chocolate for Tanikia and Antonio, Strawberry for Kathy, and Carrot for Rodrigues.

In 2020, her children decided it was time to share their mother’s recipes with the world. Since, Katherine, Tanikia, Rodrigues, Antonio, Rodrigues’ wife Nicole, and Antonio’s wife Dawanna have built Phyllis Ann’s Recipes into a food brand, selling and sampling Phyllis Ann’s boxed mixes at their Polaris Center storefront in Columbus, Ohio and online at thephyllisannbrand.com. Now, anyone can share Phyllis Ann’s cakes and cookies with their family and friends.