No crumbs left behind this holiday season with the help of Magnolia Bakery’s vast Thanksgiving dessert selection, as well as the release of its new product, a brand new innovation for the pie lovers out there, Just the Crumb—the buttery cinnamon pie crumb topping, as a snack.
All of the products listed below are available to ship nationwide, right to consumers' doors.
The holiday lineup includes:
- NEW - Just The Crumb - $11. This melt-in-your-mouth, buttery, cinnamon crumb is perfect to snack on for a quick sweet treat or on top of consumers' favorite desserts like pudding or ice cream.
- Apple Crisp Pudding Multipack - $63. Magnolia blends luscious apple pie filling with vanilla pudding, cinnamon crumb topping, and vanilla wafers to make a dessert that has all the flavors of an apple crisp.
- Apple Crumb Pie - $28. A buttery crust filled with tender cubes of sweet-tart Golden Delicious apples, covered with a chunky cinnamon crumb topping.
- Pecan Pie - $28. Magnolia's take on the sweet Southern classic consists of a buttery, deeply flavored custard, packed with chopped pecans and topped with pecan halves.
- Pumpkin Pie - $28. Need a classic pumpkin pie? Look no further! Ours is pumpkin perfection, with a buttery crust and silky-smooth custard filling.
- Apple and Pecan Pie Bundle - $50. A dynamic duo of iconic American pies: Magnolia's buttery, nutty pecan pie and its apple crumb pie, filled with Golden Delicious apples and covered with a cinnamon crumb topping.
- Thanksgiving Sampler - $80. The Thanksgiving Sampler Pack includes enough to feed eight hungry guests with a party bowl of Magnolia's world-famous banana pudding, plus consumers' choice of a classic pie: Apple Crumb, Pecan or Pumpkin.
- Thanksgiving Cupcakes - $53. Magnolia's classic chocolate and vanilla cupcake assortment, topped with chocolate and vanilla buttercream and Thanksgiving decorations.