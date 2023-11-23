Ella's Flats All Seed Savory Crisp, an all seed cracker made with the simple ingredients—just seeds and spices—has launched its new Spicy flavor in almost 500 Publix stores in Florida and hundreds of grocery and specialty food stores across the U.S.

The Spicy flavor is an all seed cracker that is reportedly a great source of fiber and protein. The crunchy crisps are a healthy breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack, and low-carb alternative to bread, toast, bagels, crackers, chips, and croutons.

"We're thrilled to offer this new Spicy flavor for everyday snacking and meals with the promise of clean ingredients, exceptional taste, and a surprisingly light and crunchy texture," said Ellen Macks, founder of Ella's Flats.

Ella's Flats are Certified Gluten Free, Non-GMO Project Verified, nut free, keto, paleo, vegan, and are a plant-based whole food crafted with only clean ingredients and without any grains, starches, sugars, oils, processed ingredients, or preservatives. Also available in five other flavors including Everything, Sesame, Hemp, Caraway, and Cumin.

"I developed the recipes in 2017 after eating clean whole food ingredients since I was a young adult. I was craving satisfying food with real nutrition and without processed fillers. My Ella's Flats use simple foods with just a few pure ingredients!"

Ella's Flats are available in 4.8-ounce resealable bags and single serve snack packs perfect for healthy snacking on the go.