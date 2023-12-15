SNX, hosted by SNAC International April 14–16 in Dallas, has just announced its roster of keynote speakers for the conference.

The keynote speakers include:

Sunday, April 14, 2024 | 6:00 – 7:00 pm

Martin Otto was H-E-B’s chief operating officer from 2017 until the end of 2023, when he began working part-time overseeing the company’s Health & Wellness efforts and as executive chairman of its Favor subsidiary. He also continues serving on H-E-B’s board of directors. Before becoming chief operating officer, he served as chief merchant, chief financial officer, and led several Operating Regions. Earlier in his career, he worked in a variety of store, merchandising and regional leadership roles. He joined H-E-B in 1991 as a management trainee.

Otto is also on the board of directors and executive committee for the National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) and served as its chairman from 2016–2017. In this role, he works with the NACDS leadership to shape pharmacy industry policy and inspire NACDS’ members to embrace an increasingly larger set of responsibilities as health care providers, businesses, and corporate citizens.

Otto's past professional experience also includes real estate investment banking. He is a graduate of the University of Virginia and Harvard Business School.

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 3:30 pm

An entrepreneur in every sense of the word, Daymond John has come a long way from taking out a $100,000 mortgage on his mother’s house and moving his business operation into its basement. John is CEO and founder of FUBU, a much-celebrated global lifestyle brand, and a pioneer in the fashion industry with over $6 billion in product sales world-wide.

John is an award-winning entrepreneur and has received over 35 awards including the Brand Week Marketer of the Year, Advertising Age Marketing 1000 Award for Outstanding Ad Campaign, Ernst & Young’s New York Entrepreneur of the Year Award, and, most recently, was named #2 on LinkedIn’s Top 20 Voices, a list of the top influencers, who are using their voice to help us analyze today’s changing world of work, navigate our industries, and find balance through an unprecedented year.

His marketing strategies and ability to build successful brands has made him a highly influential consultant and motivational speaker today. His marketing firm The Shark Group offers advice on how to effectively communicate to consumers through innovative means and connects brands with the world’s top celebrities for everything from endorsements to product extensions.

John is also an author of 5 best-selling books including his New York Times best-selling books, The Power of Broke (2016) and Rise and Grind (2018). In March 2020, John released his fifth book, Powershift, that walks through his tried-and-true process of how to transform any situation, close any deal and achieve any outcome through his own experience and vast network of industry leaders.

Finally, John is celebrating his 12th season on ABC TV’s critically acclaimed business reality show Shark Tank by renowned producer Mark Burnett, which has reinvigorated entrepreneurship around the world. Shark Tank has now gone on to win five Emmys in the U.S. and millions of weekly viewers world-wide tune into the show as John demonstrates his marketing prowess and entrepreneurial insights.

Immediately following his keynote, John will serve as a guest judge for SNX's SNAC Tank Pitch Competition.