Wakefern Food Corp., the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative, with member companies that own and operate supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, and Fairway Market banners, is seeking new items for its Own Brands snack portfolio.

Wakefern today announced its Own Brands CraveCon ’24: Indulgent Snacks Summit. The latest Own Brands summit is an open call to private-label manufacturers to source unique, exciting, indulgent, and on-trend snack products for potential addition to Wakefern’s award-winning Bowl & Basket and Wholesome Pantry store brands portfolio.

Certified private-label manufacturers and suppliers interested in participating in Wakefern’s CraveCon ‘24 are encouraged to submit their application through RangeMe from January 9 through January 29. The summit will take place early May. The RangeMe link opens on Jan. 9.

“We are excited to expand on the success of our Own Brands Supplier Summit with a fun focus this year on treats,” said Bryant Harris, chief merchanding officer (CMO) at Wakefern. “We’ve enjoyed success in the snack category, including with our award-winning private label Bowl & Basket potato chips, and we are excited to expand the snack category with even more delicious and decadent options.”

As part of CraveCon ’24, Wakefern is seeking manufacturer submissions for snack options that include but are not limited to cookies, brownies, salty snacks, crackers, meat snacks, snack nuts, seeds, dried fruits, salsa/dip, snack cakes/pies, snack bars/bites, nut butters, jams, baking mixes and ingredients, cereal, and granola.

Wakefern has invested in its private label lines Bowl & Basket and Wholesome Pantry by focusing on premium quality and innovation, with customers embracing the brands for their value and novelty. In addition, Wakefern has hosted summits in the past to source new and on-trend products for its store brands, including a recent supplier diversity summit to find diverse private label manufacturers. Those winning suppliers, which include women and minority-owned businesses, will provide new store brand sauces, spices and even restaurant-quality, frozen meals with vegetarian, plant-based, and gluten-free options.

To be considered for CraveCon ‘24, certified suppliers must fill out the RangeMe application online. All applicants must be GFSI certified, pass the Dunn & Bradstreet search, have experience with private label manufacturing and the capabilities to launch with shippers or DRC. For more information and to complete an application, visit rangeme.com/wakeferncravecon2024.