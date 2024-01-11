Clarice Turner, CEO of the Almond Board, has been named to the Top 50 Diverse Board Candidates in America list. The honors are issued jointly by Equilar and the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence.

The award was created to provide a definitive roster of “exemplary individuals among the pool of highly qualified diverse candidates who will propel companies and boards into the next era of board leadership,” says David Chun, founder and CEO of Equilar, a national executive intelligence firm.

“I want to give a heartfelt thank you to Equilar and Nasdaq not just for the honor but also for their collaborative dedication to advancing opportunities for underrepresented groups within today's corporate boardrooms,” says Turner. “The Almond Board of California has long understood that different experiences and viewpoints make our industry and our communities stronger, more inclusive, and more vibrant.”

Nominations for the designation came from several organizations across the country, a range of Equilar Diversity Network partners, and the selection committee, composed of directors on S&P 500 boards, leaders in the board search industry, and distinguished figures from the corporate governance sector, Equilar says.

“The Board of Directors is delighted to congratulate Clarice on this outstanding leadership distinction,” says Alexi Rodriguez, chair of ABC’s Board of Directors. “It’s an honor for her to be recognized by major business leaders around the country and it’s a testament to her leadership abilities, which are a great asset to our industry.”

Turner has a long history of serving on corporate and non-profit boards, including the Culinary Institute of America, Delicato Family Wines, the National Restaurant Association, Washington State University School of Business, and San Francisco State University Lam School of Business.

The Almond Board of California promotes natural, wholesome, and quality almonds through leadership in strategic market development, innovative research, and accelerated adoption of industry best practices on behalf of the more than 7,600 almond farmers and processors in California, most of whom are multi-generational family operations. ABC is a non-profit organization that administers a grower-enacted Federal Marketing Order under the supervision of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It was established in 1950 and is based in Modesto, CA.